This weekend was especially meaningful for families Pinal and Gallego Basterisince they celebrated with great emotion the marriage union of Michelle Salasthe daughter of Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel.

The exclusive wedding ceremony took place on October 14 in Tuscany, Italy, and despite the rumors, the singer of “The unconditional”, Luis Miguel, was present, as could be seen in a viral video that circulated days before the event. In said video, The artist arrived at the location in a helicopter in the company of his partner, the designer Paloma Cuevas.

Las social networks They were flooded with photographs of the wedding, among which an image stands out where the “Sun of Mexico” appears in the front row, celebrating the happiness of the newlyweds. In the photo, shared by the journalist Maxine Woodside On their social networks, Luis Miguel is seen, blurry but elegant in a black suit, next to Paloma, who is wearing a sleeveless blue dress.

What many continue to wonder is whether the famous artist, according to traditions, gave the bride at the altar and although many had hoped that this would happen, the answer is no, and that is, according to publications from the “Vogue” magazinethis important role was played by the mother, Stephani Salas.

However, father and daughter did have their special moment and this would have occurred just before Michelle said “Yes I accept”: “Just before going up to the altar, they looked at each other, they said a few words to each other… they lived a very intimate moment and I think it was very exciting for both of them,” was the information that Woodside shared and that would have been revealed by the Spanish program “Fiesta de Telecinco”.

In the same broadcast they revealed that the rapprochement between Salas and Micky did not happen overnight, but that they had been in constant communication over the last few months, which can be confirmed with the appearance of the influencer at the concert that her Dad offered last September in Las Vegas: “They have been chatting before meeting again. (Michelle) He has not gone hand in hand with her (Luis Miguel’s) to the altar, but they have had a few words and it was important for them”they added.

Let us remember that the relationship between Michelle and her famous father has always been immersed in controversy, since the young woman was born when the singer was only 19 years old and was at the highest point of his career. Although in her bioseries, the music star revealed that he tried to be a present father for the then girl, the truth is that he did not legally recognize her until 2007, once she came of age.

Little is known about the time they have spent together, what is known is that they are not that close and in their history there is a constant coming and going, as they tend to move away and continually meet again.

At the moment no one from the family, not even the newlywed herself, has given further details about the wedding.

