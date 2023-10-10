Luis Miguel continues his world tour, this time in New York, where the artist is triumphing and filling all the concerts. However, after he has reconciled with his daughter, his eyes are set on another matter.

And the wedding will take place on October 13, about which Beatriz Cortázar has exclusively told us all the information about what is going to happen.

The wedding will last three days, for which each one has a dress code, and will begin this Friday with a first meeting of all the guests in a luxury place in Tuscany, where a welcome cocktail will be held.

For this one, they have asked that men not wear ties nor women wear long ties, that is, that it be “neat but informal.” This day the artist has a concert in Miami.

The next day the ceremony will take place in the evening, and by that time Luis Miguel will already be there, accompanied by Paloma Cuevas. “I think she is going from Spain,” she said, and the journalist would not be surprised if she were accompanied by her daughters.

They have asked the guests to wear tuxedos and they wear long ones. In addition, cell phones will be prohibited. Now the question is whether it will be exclusive or it will simply be a very private event.

Finally, on the 15th there will be a brunch, and in this case women should go with pastel colors, that is, more subtle and elegant.

Of course, Luis Miguel will be present because he has postponed the concert he had scheduled to accompany his daughter on the most special day of her life.

His relationship with Paloma Cuevas, on the other hand, is in a sweet moment. The artist has asked the model to marry him, and his response has been that not right now, because it is not the time yet.