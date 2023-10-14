Singing in The Voice Blind Auditions must be very impressive, and even more so if it is your first time stepping on stage. This is precisely how Adam introduced himself, who could not convince any coach to turn around during his performance.

Despite everything, the talent has fulfilled a dream and has never lost his smile. Antonio Orozco has encouraged Adam that this experience can help him forge his path, to start from scratch and work hard to, who knows, pass the Blind Auditions next year.

When Adam was about to leave the stage, he took a hug from Luis Fonsi and some valuable advice. “Let yourself go,” the Puerto Rican told the talent, since there were some “little details” that did not cause the coaches to turn around.

Backstage, Adam’s mother couldn’t stop crying. More than out of sadness, out of joy. “She adores Fonsi,” she confessed when she saw that her son, despite not having passed the Auditions, did not lose his smile and listened attentively to every word of the Puerto Rican. We look forward to seeing you next year, Adam!