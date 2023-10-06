Alicia Espinosa, better known as Baby, has flamenco in her blood. The young woman performs with her family on stage and her performance in The Voice is quite a challenge because it will be the first time she does it alone.

The young woman has sung And how is he?, a song by José Luis Perales with which she has conquered the stage. The first to turn was Luis Fonsi, who did not hesitate for a second to block Malú.

When the coach went to press the button, she found that she had not turned her chair, something that made her very angry.

The talent burst into tears when she saw Malú, and she wanted to go to her team, which is why Luis Fonsi asked for forgiveness: “I had to do it,” the Puerto Rican said.

Alicia is in the contest and I’m sure she will do great on Luis Fonsi’s team. Go for it!