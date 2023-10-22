An uneventful first half with goals from Felipe Anderson and the Spaniard. In the second half the guests controlled, the only thrill was the red card for Provedel which was then removed by the VAR

From our correspondent Stefano Cieri

21 October – Reggio Emilia

Third consecutive victory for Lazio. After the successes achieved against Celtic and Atalanta before the break, the Biancoceleste team also beat Mapei. Solar success, fully deserved and never in question. Indeed, without a Consiglio on the evening of grace and without the posts (three taken by the Biancocelesti) the success would have taken on even greater dimensions. The Roman team appeared brilliant, confident and also capable of defending much better than they had done previously. An evening to forget for Sassuolo instead. Overwhelmed by the opposing team right from the start of the game and never capable of organizing any type of reaction.

felipe-luis for the extension

—

The first half saw only one team on the pitch, Lazio. The Biancocelesti immediately started off with the right attitude, taking control of the operations in midfield. The maneuver is fluid, the rhythms are right thanks to an athletic condition that seems to have improved significantly during the stop. Sarri (who is in the stands because he is disqualified) also leaves Zaccagni on the bench as well as the other injured Immobile. The trident is thus made up of Anderson, Castellanos and Pedro (this is the Spaniard’s first start this year). The midfield is the one announced (Guendouzi-Rovella-Luis Alberto), while in defense there is Patric alongside Romagnoli with Lazzari and Marusic on the wings. Provedel is in goal (he has recovered from his hip bruise). Dionisi responds with a 4-2-3-1 which sees the Tressoldi-Ferrari center pair in front of Consigli and the full-backs Toljan and Pedersen (the latter preferred to Vina), in the middle of the field there are Boloca and Racic, the trio of attacking midfielders it is Berardi-Castillejo-Lauriente, in front there is Pinamonti. Lazio’s monologue begins immediately with two good opportunities not capitalized in the best way by Luis Alberto (in both cases the Magician kicks out, he could do better on the second opportunity). Guendouzi also comes close to scoring, before Consigli pulls off two authentic miracles in the space of sixty seconds: first on Anderson’s sure-fire shot and then on Romagnoli’s header (the ball rears up and, falling, also goes over the crossbar). Despite the many wasted goals, Lazio did not lose heart and persisted. The goal that unlocks the match comes in the 28th minute. Tressoldi makes a mess in front of his area, Luis Alberto takes the ball away from him, Castellanos takes it forward and hands it to Anderson who first strikes Consigli. The second goal came in the 35th minute. On Anderson’s cross, this time it is Boloca who makes a mistake who, instead of returning, ends up serving Lui Alberto who, in front of Consigli, passes him with a dig. Sassuolo assists without managing to mount even the slightest reaction. Berardi tries to trigger in a couple of circumstances, but preaches in the desert.

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

second half without goals

—

During the interval, to shake up his team, Dionisi was not too subtle and changed three players. Tressoldi, Pedersen and Racic exit, Erlic, Vina and Thorstvedt enter in their place. More than a tactical reshuffle (the neroverdi continue with the initial 4-2-3-1) the changes, in the coach’s intentions, must revive a team that was completely passive in the first 45 minutes. The response from Martusciello (who replaces Sarri on the bench) was not long in coming. After eight minutes here are Lazio’s first two substitutions. Rovella (for Cataldi) and Pedro (for Zaccagni) exit. A few minutes pass and the two coaches draw on the bench again. Dionisi throws in Defrel for a dull Castillejo, Martussciello recalls Guendouzi and inserts Vecino. Around the quarter of an hour, two episodes follow one another which could first close the game definitively and then reopen it instead. In the 12th minute, at the end of a Lazio counterattack, Cataldi hits the inside post with a shot from outside. Five minutes later, in the 17th minute, on Toljan’s pass from midfield Provedel comes out to the edge of the area to anticipate Berardi and gives the impression of ending up outside the area with the ball in his hands. Referee Di Bello has no doubts and sanctions the goalkeeper with the red card. Lazio would be left with ten men with half an hour to go. But the VAR corrects the match director’s decision. The images make it clear that Provedel remained inside the area. No red, therefore, and Lazio remain with eleven men. Sassuolo still tries to call the result into question, but Lazio holds their own. Newcomer Thorstvedt tries with a nice shot from outside, but Provedel saves in two stages. The teams stretch out and Sarri’s team can take advantage of the spaces that open up with his counterattacks. Vecino comes close to 3-0 on two occasions. On the first Consigli goes further to block the shot from close range. On the second the Uruguayan instead incredibly shoots out with the goal wide open. Before the end there is still time for another post: Zaccagni takes it with a header.

October 21, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 00:32)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED