Suara.com – Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan confirmed that his condition was better after undergoing treatment for seven days in Singapore.

Luhut himself conveyed this assurance via a voice message which he uploaded to his official Instagram account, Tuesday (17/10/2023). In the message, the 76-year-old minister also asked the public not to believe the strange photos of him that were circulating widely on the internet.

“If it’s possible, friends, you don’t need to believe in the photos that are scattered around a lot, which are floating around strangely,” said Luhut in a voice message uploaded along with a video containing a group of retired TNI AD generals.

Previously, a number of photos were circulating depicting Luhut’s health condition on social media and messaging applications. Most of the photos are accompanied by narratives that depict Luhut as being in critical condition.

Also Read: Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan Reveals His Condition: Don’t Believe in Photos Circulating

“Overall, the team of doctors reported that my progress was very significant,” Luhut continued reporting his health condition.

Furthermore, the former Kopassus soldier said that the recovery process was still ongoing and would take longer.

“I have received permission to carry out activities, even though it is only limited to seeing and hearing reports from several jobs that I have been away from for several weeks,” wrote Luhut accompanying his upload.

Luhut Million did not forget to express his hope that the public in the country will always be united and unified, even though there are many differences of opinion and choice.

“We should be grateful because we have a leader who prioritizes unity above all differences, like President Jokowi. Let us focus on carrying out our respective responsibilities, so that this nation’s noble dream of becoming a developed country by 2045 can be achieved,” he explained. .

Also read: The story of Luhut’s childhood, Soekarno once stroked his head and was rammed by a buffalo

Luhut is known to have been treated since October 10 in Singapore. In his official statement, Luhut said he had gone to Singapore to recover from his condition.