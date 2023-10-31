Suara.com – The Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub) has denied reports that Indonesia and China have agreed to continue the Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed train project.

This was stated by the Director General of Railways, Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub), Mohamad Risal Wasal.

Risal Wasal admitted that he had not received any information regarding Luhut’s statement.

“There has been no talk of that (deal). If there is an offer, maybe I don’t know,” said Risal at East Jakarta Velodrome Station, Monday (30/10/2023).

Previously, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said that the Indonesian government would continue the Jakarta-Surabaya Fast Train Project with the same investor, namely China.

The offer of cheaper interest rates from the Chinese government is one of the reasons.

“Pak Jokowi wants the Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed train to continue. I heard earlier that the agreement with China has been implemented, in fact the interest rates are cheaper than those offered by other countries,” he said in a video uploaded to his personal Instagram account, Luhut B Pandjaitan, quoted on Sunday ( 10/29/2023).

Currently, the main key in the construction of the High Speed ​​Train project is land acquisition.

“Now that we have experience, we don’t have problems anymore,” said Luhut.