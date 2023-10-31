This theory suggests that Luffy’s Gear Fifth could be related to this other big mystery of the series.

It seems that many of the mysteries of One Piece seem to be connected to each other.

One Piece is by far one of the best Shonen mangas that exist, because The vast universe that Eiichiro Oda has created for decades houses all kinds of fantastical elements that connect in a splendid way, giving way to endless interesting moments that have left many mysteries, which have kept fans in suspense for years.

In each season of One Piece they have been introducing more and more enigmas that have generated many doubts in the followersWell, most of the mysteries in the series seem to be related to each other, a detail that has led fans to seek answers on their own, making all kinds of theories that might not be far from reality.

Likewise, Luffy’s Gear Fifth is one of the most interesting revelations that the series has left, since There are still many details that are unknown about this peculiar transformation and its origin.. However, everything seems to indicate that This new form of the Straw Hat could have a connection with another of the great mysteries of One Pieceproving that every detail of this story has been meticulously planned by Oda.

Luffy’s Gear Fifth Could Have a Connection to Binks’ Sake

As we have already mentioned, Several of the events in One Piece have given rise to all kinds of theories that have arisen. with the passage of time, since there are so many mysteries that have not yet been addressed that they have motivated the most curious fans to dedicate themselves to obtaining answers on their own, making very interesting hypotheses that make the development of this story more entertaining.

Over the years, different fans have made several very interesting theories that have gained greater strength as the plot has developed, as is the case of Youtuber Artur-La Biblioteca de Ohara, who has made a very plausible hypothesis about the final treasure, the One Piece, which could be closely related to Binks Sakethe popular song sung by Brook.

However, everything seems to indicate that the final treasure is not the only thing that could be related to the Sake de Binksgiven that Luffy’s Gear Fifth could also have some connection with this popular tunesince during his fight against Kaido, the Straw Hat starts quoting this song when he is about to transform into Joyboya detail that foreshadows that this sea shanty has a deeper meaning that dates back to the time of Joyboy, complementing the various theories that have been developed.

Don’t forget that Luffy starts quoting Binks’s Sake when transformed as Joyboy, this will make more sense in the future #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/FYZRau8JEm — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) August 15, 2023

This detail has been shared through X, by the youtuber Artur, who has been aware of every detail included by Eiichiro Odasince he is aware that the mangaka usually leaves some clues that could be very important in the futurethis being one of them, since it suggests that Binks’ Sake could be the same One Piece just as the youtuber has speculated for a while, or perhaps it could be a tune that tells the adventures of Joyboywhich would not be crazy at all.

Evidently, Binks Sake Seems to Have Deeper Implications in One Piece Story, as it continues to be one of the biggest mysteries that could end up being revealed sooner than is believed. However, everything indicates that both the Gear Fifth like the final treasure have a close relationship with this popular tune.

It should be noted that, for years, Oda has included many stories with fascinating backgrounds that little by little have been addressed, bringing with them surprising revelations that have made the plot a true narrative exquisiteness that, chapter after chapter, delights fans, and the latest events of the manga are a clear example of this, so it remains wait for it reveal more details about Binks or Joyboy Sake to confirm if this great hypothesis that has gained greater strength over time turns out to be correct.

