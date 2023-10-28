More than three years have passed since the presentation of the MacBook Air and Mac mini with the first chips designed and developed by Apple, the M1 processor. What that movement meant for Apple and the world of computing was absolutely brutal.

Apple became independent from Intel. Apple’s new chips were faster, they consumed less power, and I can assure you that, three years later, those laptops still work great.

Apple got rid of the Intel architecture and switched to the Arm architecture, the same one it uses in its mobile chips. In reality, it is the same architecture that is used in all mobile phones and tablets in the world. Its benefits are above all energy savings and good performance for day-to-day tasks. Plus, they don’t generate much heat.

But now, after three years of leading the consumer satisfaction index with its laptops thanks, in part, to its fast, energy-efficient chips, soon everything can change.

Nvidia and AMD enter the Arm processor game

We now know that Nvidia, the most important manufacturer of graphics cards, has begun to develop its first processors for computers based on Arm architecture, according to Reuters.

Nvidia chips aren’t expected to come into play until 2025, but this is a first step that’s good for us consumers because we’ll have more and better options in laptops.

In addition to Nvidia we have AMD, another of the major manufacturers of processors and graphics cards, which is also developing its own Arm-based chips for computers.

Intel is cornered and, although this is not the first time this has happened, it is going to have more and more problems finding a place in laptops, let’s call them “normal”.

Luckily for Intel, where they still have no rival, it is in the high-end chips, those used by both gaming equipment and high-performance computers or even servers.

This is not the first time we have seen Windows laptops with Arm, what has changed?

It is not the first time that Nvidia has launched an Arm-based processor. There is Tegra, a chip that devices like the Nintendo Switch game console still use. But in laptops we have only seen sketches of what awaits us in the coming years.

One of the first computers in tablet PC format and with an Arm chip (an Nvidia Tegra) and with the Windows operating system was the Microsoft Surface RT. It was a failure. It was slow, only worked with a few Windows applications, and Microsoft came up with a Windows RT so limited that you couldn’t do much with it.

Lately we have seen several attempts by Qualcomm, the manufacturer of most mobile processors, to release Arm-based processors for laptops. But nothing has worked well.

So what has changed or will change so that both AMD and Nvidia see a future in these chips?

No chip manufacturer like these large companies is going to design Arm chips for laptops without being clear that there is a market for them. Nor without guarantees from one of its most important partners, Microsoft, that its operating system will be fully compatible.

It is rumored that Microsoft is also developing its chips on Arm, which gives rise to a future version of Windows 11 (or rather Windows 12) that is fully compatible and that traditional apps work “without doing anything” under this platform.

It has taken Apple 2 years to get its developers to port their Intel applications to M1/M2, but for the Windows world that is a daunting task due to fragmentation.

What I expect from this news is something very clear: in a few years we will have better laptops, cheaper, with much more battery, light and fast, capable of catching up with one of the best MacBook Airs.