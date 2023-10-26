Suara.com – Lucinta Luna opens up about her relationship with Artem Boltian or Alan. Lucinta admitted that they were officially married in Thailand.

Through uploads on TikTok, Lucinta Luna made a clarification video about herself suing Alan for divorce. However, he only told how they first met until a few days after they got married.

Lucinta Luna emphasized that she never intended to speak ill of Alan. The reason is because he doesn’t want their relationship to be damaged.

“Actually, all the mistakes are with him (Alan),” Lucinta Luna was quoted as saying from her upload, Thursday (10/26/2023).

For Lucinta, Alan is a good man. He was even willing to spend money to transform Alan’s appearance from makeup to fashion. “I made him a prince on a white horse,” said the transgender Instagram celebrity.

Lucinta Luna and Alan (Instagram/alan.luna16)

Lucinta Luna praised Alan as someone who was understanding and never restrained himself. “Filming was just fine, even when he got to Phuket he didn’t come, he stayed in the apartment. He was in Bangkok,” said the BrideZilla film star.

“When I’m with my girlfriend, I’m always open about financial problems, the problem of having a house, the problem is I have to pay installments for my car,” he said further.

Feeling that their relationship was getting serious, Lucinta Luna asked her acquaintances in Thailand to find them a prince.

“As time went by, I asked about the prince who could get married in Bangkok, but didn’t want to make it public, just get married,” said this 34 year old figure.

After getting married, Lucinta Luna still didn’t mind paying for Alan’s living expenses. But now he has been left to return to his home country, Ukraine. In the two uploaded videos, Lucinta Luna does not discuss divorce at all.

Contributor: Chusnul Chotimah