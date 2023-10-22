Suara.com – Lucinta Luna’s love story is back in the spotlight. After introducing a Caucasian man named Alan as her boyfriend several months ago, Lucinta Luna now suddenly admits that she is a widow. What really happened to Lucinta Luna and Alan’s relationship?

A little flashback, Lucinta Luna was engaged to Alan in Bali privately some time ago. After that, Lucinta Luna admitted that she was pregnant with Alan’s child.

It’s just that the love story of Lucinta Luna and Alan hit a steep road. The two of them had to separate because Alan was said to have to undertake military service in his home country, Ukraine.

Even though her lover left her, some time ago Lucinta Luna still often uploaded her worries about missing Alan and even brought up her pregnancy.

However, recently, Lucinta Luna suddenly announced that she had now separated from Alan.

Through Alan’s Instagram account, which has now changed to Lucinta Luna’s, the celebgram said that he would repent.

“Thank God, now Cici Luna has repented and this account is legally mine again because of the prayers of all my LAZUARDI family,” wrote Lucinta Luna, quoted on Saturday (21/10/2023).

Lucinta Luna openly admitted that she was a widow.

“Long live a widow… Cici Luna is now a widow again,” added Lucinta Luna.

In her upload, Lucinta Luna shared a number of photos of herself with Boy William’s family.

You can see that Lucinta Luna’s once large stomach is now flat again. Lucinta Luna herself did not mention her pregnancy.

The post immediately received a lot of attention, resulting in a flood of various responses and insults. Netizens suspect that all the drama related to Alan and his pregnancy yesterday was just a setup.

“Alan is just a set up boyfriend, wow, Alan’s IG name was changed to Cici Luna. He said he was pregnant, but it was cancelled. This is a lie to the public,” wrote @clou****.

“The settings are expensive,” commented @nov***.

“You can already guess the scenario. Marriage, pregnancy, miscarriage, divorce, viral, repeat. Indeed, his achievements are making scenarios,” added @bus***.

“Finally the drama is over, I hope you really repent,” added @ari****. (Sekar Anindyah Lamase)