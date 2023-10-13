Lucía returns to La Voz with the security of knowing what she is facing. When she was 11 years old, she was in La Voz Kids, on David Bisbal’s team, and she hopes that everything she learned can now be reflected in La Voz.

What a force Lucía has! When they got on stage and started their performance we were very surprised because they have a big voice. The talent sang Rise like a Phoenix and Malú turned her chair at the last second.

The coach has highlighted the talent’s great voice: “We have to choose songs that make you shine,” she noted. Lucía was happy because Malú was the coach with whom she wanted to leave: “I am in your hands,” the talent said.

We loved his performance! Welcome to the Malú team, Lucía. We are sure that you will shine a lot with it.