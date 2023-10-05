The “Road to Lucca” goes on. We left the stage on September 28th Gerolamo Theater in Milan with the promise of meeting again on October 5th at 6.30pm in front of the Twitch channel Lucca Comics & Games 2023 to discover a brand new project, in incubation for a long time, which will finally find its space thanks to isybank, the digital bank of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, Exclusive Partner of this initiative, on the occasion of the 2023 edition of the event, under the theme of the year: Together. In a world defined by the way the vertical gaze of the selfie forces us to look obsessively in a mirror in which there is no room for others, Lucca Comics & Games presents itself as a necessary and regenerating vision of community. Above all, a “community of communities”, an oasis where enthusiasts from all over the world gather together to share their diverse passions in an inclusive and welcoming environment. An opportunity to break the barriers of virtual isolation and regain our social potential.

From 6.30pm, therefore, Lucca Comics & Games 2023 will appeal to everyone the communities of fans of comics, games, video games, fantasy fiction, anime, manga, TV series who over the years have chosen the Tuscan city to share their interests and live an experience like the protagonists of their favorite stories. To find out what it’s all about, all you have to do is follow the Twitch live broadcast with the host of the “Live Show of Lucca Comics & Games”, CKibe, Claudio Di Biagio, Yotobi, Kurolily and Cydonia and with Emanuele Vietina, director of Lucca Comics & Games. You can watch the live broadcast “Community Project Reveal” here while you can review Not a Press Conference. LC&G Final Countdown” Who.

Community Project Reveal is waiting for you upstairs Twitch from 6.30pm. Continue to follow us for more information.