Lucca Comics & Games it’s not Lucca Comics & Games without the Funko POP stand: this year, to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the fair, the most loved figures in the world are shown in a new and exclusive guise.

At the stand of Funko POPin Piazza Santa Maria, will be distributed 10 new and exclusive figures: let’s see together which characters from the pop world will be represented.

There will be many Avengers-themed presences: we would like to point out a new group that includes a Funko of Iron Man in volo flanked by a miniature ofAvengers Tower: as if that wasn’t enough, the complex lights up in the dark!

Also worth mentioning is the presence of two Funkos inspired by the world of our favorite comics, which are honored with truly unique packaging: Wolverine e Scarlet Witch.

The world of Dragon Ball also makes a good impression by presenting more than one exclusive figure: we have the original group of Super Boo with the ghost and a beautiful portrait of the great friendship between Goku e Crillin.

Two other anime and manga that rightfully enter this exclusive club are Naruto (with 2 new Funkos: Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata glow in the dark) and Attack on Titan (with a new representation of Sasha Braus in metallic version)

To conclude, we have two (or rather, three) great representatives of cinema: Il king of pumpkins da Nightmare Before Christmas e Barbie and Ken in rollerblading gear directly from this summer’s blockbuster.

We remind you that the most loved comics and video game fair in Italy, Lucca Comics & Games, will start on November 1st and will end on November 5th. Are you ready to get your hands on these exclusive Funkos?