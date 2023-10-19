Suara.com – Prabowo Subianto’s name is still at the top of the electability survey for presidential candidates. Even so, Prabowo’s lead is not too far from that of the presidential candidate supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Ganjar Pranowo, although he has increased significantly.

Based on the results of a survey conducted by the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) in the period 2 October to 8 October 2023, these two names are in positions one and two.

“In October 2023, Prabowo experienced a quite significant increase from 32.5 percent to 37 percent,” said LSI researcher Djayadi Hanan, Thursday (19/10/2023).

Djayadi stated that Prabowo had a slight lead over Ganjar Pranowo in the simulation of three names who are expected to compete in the first round of the 2024 presidential election.

“So if we simulate for the three names fighting in the first round, let’s say that in October 2023 Prabowo at 37 percent has a slight, insignificant lead over Ganjar at 35.2 percent, followed by Anies,” he said.

Anies Baswedan himself, called Djayadi, only got 22.7 percent. Meanwhile, the number of respondents who had not answered or did not know was 5.2 percent.

In this survey, LSI involved 1,620 respondents with the target survey population being Indonesian citizens aged 17 years or married.

The survey was conducted before registration of presidential and vice presidential candidates was opened by the General Election Commission (KPU).

Meanwhile, sample selection was carried out through multistage random sampling. Meanwhile, quality control on interview results was carried out randomly on 20 percent of the total sample by supervisors by returning to selected respondents.

Meanwhile, the margin of error is ±2.5 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.