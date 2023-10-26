The results for the third quarter of 2023 were not all good for Tesla. Although Elon Musk remains firm in his intention to deliver 1.8 million vehicles by the end of 2023, the figures suggest that the result The final result will be lower, as it would take a record month to reach this figure. Despite this, the 1.32 million units delivered so far this year is already higher than the figure for all of 2022.

However, investors have been distrustful of the company’s figures. The drop in net profits has been 44% compared to 2022, going from 3,292 million dollars to 1,853 million in the third quarter of 2023. This, together with the controversial statements about the Tesla Cybertruck, which is beginning to become a A real headache for the company, they have had their consequences on the stock market.

The reduction in car prices has led Tesla to eat much of its profit margin. If a year ago this was completely exceptional in the automobile industry, now it is within the usual margins of its competition. In July we already said that the company was squandering its profit margin and, in the third quarter of 2023, the trend worsens, placing its gross margin at 17.9%, when a year ago it exceeded 25%.

Part of this data is a consequence of the continuous price drops that its cars have been experiencing in 2023, especially in the United States and China. Currently, the average ticket for a Tesla car is $37,500, as announced by Elon Musk during the presentation of results. In the United States, prices have been reduced by more than 4%, but this is not enough.

According to some analysts, demand for electric cars is cooling. If we compare with last year’s data, Tesla’s data is spectacular, with growth in deliveries above 22%, but the company has lost rhythm compared to the second quarter of the year.

As the early adopters of all-electric technology begin to lose strength, it will be general buyers who have to continue increasing sales volume. This growth, therefore, should be more moderate than it has been until now and companies are beginning to readjust their forecasts. Volkswagen is one of those that is feeling this cooling the hardest but it is not the only one, Ford is also pointing in the same direction.

Elon Musk’s answer is clear and simple: prices must be lowered.

We need more affordable cars

“We have to make our products more affordable so people can afford them.” This was the answer that Elon Musk gave during Tesla’s last earnings presentation.

According to Musk, it is the best strategy to continue selling vehicles in large volumes and, thereby, achieve the expected results. In fact, the company is investing in advertising for the first time. “Inform people that a car is great but that they can’t pay it doesn’t help much. “That’s what you have to sell, making the car affordable.”

Although the company has introduced more accessible models to the market and has reduced vehicle prices (entering purchase credits in the United States), Musk also points out that interest rates have eaten up a large part of this reduction in the price.

In his words, the growth of interest rates has caused the Tesla customer to be paying the same than before for its Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, despite the fact that the initial sales prices are much more moderate.

Despite everything, Tesla can look to the future with some optimism. It is true that his data is not as spectacular as before and that he has lost part of his competitive advantage, equaling the gross sales margin. However, these data coincide with temporary closures in their plants to adapt the production line to the new Tesla Model 3 and the future Tesla Cybertruck.

It is in this last model where the company is having the most problems. According to their calculations, the first deliveries should begin at the end of November but they believe that it will take between 12 and 18 months to achieve production of the pick-up start to have a positive impact on the company’s accounts. For now, we still have no prices and no official presentations of a completely finished model.

If factories return to full capacity and new plants begin to reduce the cost per unit produced, Tesla can continue on its path of reducing prices and put traditional manufacturers on the ropes that are suffering with each price reduction of the Musk’s company because its margins on electric cars are much lower than those of Tesla.

Photo | Xataka