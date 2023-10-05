Although the actors’ strike is still in force, pre-production on season 2 of One Piece has already started in the writers’ room after the agreement between the writers and the studios.

Netflix may be the subject of controversy due to the latest measures taken, but even so the platform continues to be crowned thanks to the premiere of successful productions such as One Piece, the new serie that adapts the acclaimed manga by Eiichirô Oda.

Its plot revolves around Monkey D. Luffya young man who sets out to sea pursuing his dream of becoming the new Pirate King and sets out in search of the One Piece, the legendary treasure of the previous Pirate King Gold Roger that he has left in some corner of the world before its execution.

However, Luffy is unable to swim because he accidentally ate a Devil Fruit as a child.a valuable treasure that grants the ingestor incredible powers in exchange for being weak in seawater.

Turned into a rubber man, Luffy travels the world in search of the One Piece while recruiting new friends along the way who join his Straw Hat pirate crew.

Lowcost Cosplay brilliantly recreates Nico Robin, a key character in One Piece

There are many fans who pay tribute to a series as popular as One Piece through fanart and notable characterizations performed in cosplay.

Of all of them, without a doubt one of the most original is Lowcost Cosplay, who not long ago shared on his social networks his peculiar characterization of Nico Robin, a character that will be key in the next season of the series. Netflix.

As you can see in the tweet above these lines, Lowcost Cosplay has made a curious Nico Robin cosplay recreating his Devil Fruit ability with the use of a simple fan. What a crack!

In the manga, The Straw Hats meet Nico Robin as one of the main members of Baroque Worksthe secret organization that tried to recruit Zoro in season 1 of the live action and whose member came out badly in his encounter with the swordsman.

This organization is going to be one of the main antagonists for the Straw Hats in season 2 of One Piece, whose plot will reflect the Alabasta saga to the greatest extent possible.

Although pre-production has already started in the writers’ room, At the moment there is no release date set for One Piece season 2 on Netflix because the current strike of Hollywood actors has yet to be resolved.