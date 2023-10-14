Although it may seem easy, the actor’s work in the films It is not easy at all, since there are certain moments in which the performer can feel quite uncomfortable when recording certain sequences.

The most common thing for an actor or actress to find themselves in this state of discomfort is when filming an intimate scene in which their characters engage in sexual relations in fiction, something that It involves choreography, trust, intrusive makeup, legal contracts, and lots and lots of awkwardness..

Due to this, there are many performers who choose to refuse to film these types of scenes or ask that these sequences be softened to feel more comfortable.

However, many have decided to try starring in risqué scenes and today they completely regret having done them.

Today, at HobbyCine, we compile some love and sex scenes that actors regret having filmed.

Risqué scenes that the protagonists regret:

Jason Biggs would like to cut a scene from American Pie

Given that American Pie is about teenagers who humiliate themselves while trying to satisfy their hormonal impulses, it can be understood that today an adult Jason Biggs feels some embarrassment when looking back on the scenes he filmed.

Nevertheless, The actor admits that he does not regret anything he did in the film, except in one scene. And no, it’s not the iconic cake moment, although it’s also a very memorable sequence.

In the scene in question, Jim sets up a webcam to record exchange student Nadia while she is alone in his room. While Jim and his friends watch from one of their computers, Nadia is left half naked and begins to pleasure herself when she finds Jim’s pornographic magazines..

That’s when Jim runs home to join her, resulting in a rather ridiculous scene with Jason Biggs’ character doing a stiptease and performing a dance and then having a double premature ejaculation when it comes to the climax.. All this without knowing that the recording is being broadcast to the computers of all the high school classmates.

Although it was a fun moment, it is true that today it would be frowned upon for guys to record a girl getting naked without her consent, which is why Jason Biggs would remove that scene from the movie without hesitation.

“It wouldn’t be done now and it couldn’t be done now. “It would be unacceptable… The conversation (about teenagers and sex) now is totally different than it was more than 20 years ago, so the art and the environment around it has to be totally different,” admits the actor In an interview.

For her part, Shannon Elizabeth (who plays Nadia in the film), although she is grateful that she is considered a sex symbol for her role in American Pie, admits things would be very different if the film had been screened after the #MeToo movement.

The Wolf of Wall Street and the scenes that made Margot Robbie uncomfortable

Although she is now a renowned actress, many initially knew Margot Robbie through her role in The Wolf of Wall Street playing Naomi Lapaglia, the fictional second wife of real-life con artist Jordan Belfort. Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film required Robbie to have several racy scenes with DiCaprio, but one that left a mark on him (in the most literal sense of the expression) is in the sequence in which he had to wallow among piles of moneycausing an unexpected injury.

“I got a million paper cuts on my back for all that money! It looks like you’ve been spanked a million times. It’s not as glamorous as it sounds. If anyone ever plans to have sex on top of a pile of money in effective: don’t do it,” the actress states bluntly.

There was also another sequence in The Wolf of Wall Street that left Margot Robbie quite uncomfortable and that is, of course, the nursery moment. In that scene, the actress had to perform those sensual and explicit movements for 17 hours in a very small room in front of an all-male team made up of 30 people.in addition to Leonardo DiCaprio himself.

Although she described the moment as “very strange,” Margot Robbie commented that “you have to bury the shame and the absurdity, very deeply, and commit yourself fully.”

The sex scene in Life in Wartime that ended with Michael Lerner in the emergency room

Another of the love scenes Of films in which their actors regret it, we have it in Life in times of war, where Michael Lerner stars in a sexual sequence with Allison Janney. However, things went a little out of hand, and not for the reasons one might imagine in those circumstances.

The couple was filming in a place with a marble floor, and the fake sweat made things too lubricated and caused Lerner to slip on the wet surface.

“He slips and drags me with him. He falls to my knees and I can’t stop laughing. He hurt his knees really badly. He had to go to the hospital… So that was my first sex scene,” says Allison Janney about the sequence .

Maria Schneider felt humiliated by a scene from Last Tango in Paris

Among the sex scenes in movies, without a doubt one that has raised the most blisters has been that of Last Tango in Paris, since His actress suffered as much as her fictional character during part of the filming.

Starring Marlon Brando, the film follows the story of Paul, a middle-aged widower in Paris who has an affair with a 20-year-old girl named Jeanne, played by Maria Schneider.

At one point, there is a sex scene in which Paul forces himself on Jeanne. Although at the time that sequence barely attracted attention, over time it became especially notable because Maria Schneider revealed that this scene had little fiction in it.

The actress commented that the sequence was not in the original script and that the infamous use of butter was Brando’s own idea. She only found out about that element right before shooting the scene.

“No one can force someone to do something that’s not in the script. But I didn’t know that. I was too young… I cried real tears during that scene. I felt humiliation“, explains Schneider.

Juliette Danielle regrets a very specific part of The Room

Continuing with the sex scenes that their actors regret we have the sequence that stars Juliette Danielle in The Room, a romantic drama written, directed and starring Tommy Wiseau, who also shares the sexual scene in question with Danielle.

The actress commented that the first time she saw one of the film’s famous and long sex scenes, she felt “mortified” because, Unbeknownst to her, a rose petal had gotten stuck to her back and on the screen it looked like she had a scab..

On the other hand, Danielle acknowledges that filming the sex scenes in The Room were somewhat uncomfortable but “pretty standard… The only difference is that Tommy used ALL the footage instead of reducing it to a short sequence like most do“.

However, although he does not regret having filmed the film because thanks to it other opportunities in his career opened up, he does acknowledge that he only regrets having made it “just because of the nudity.”

Jennifer Lawrence felt guilty about her sex scene in Passengers

The first time that popular actress Jennifer Lawrence filmed a sex scene was with Chris Pratt in Passengers, a sci-fi romantic drama made in 2016 by Morten Tyldum. And, of course, being her first time, she didn’t feel particularly comfortable with the premise.

“It was strange, and everything was done right, it was no one’s fault, no one did anything wrong. It’s just a strange experience. It was going to be the first time I kissed a married man. (At that time Chris Pratt was married to actress Anna Faris), and guilt is like the worst feeling in the stomach,” commented the actress. Anyway, perks of the job.

Salma Hayek was harassed to perform a love scene

The famous actress Salma Hayek fought for years to tell the story of Frida Kahlo on the big screen, so she was very happy when Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax studio agreed to finance the project with Hayek as the protagonist and producer.

However, years later Salma Hayek revealed that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her and, by not giving in to his advances, forced him to do a completely naked love scene with another woman or he would cancel the movie.

Hayek felt she had exhausted all other options and filmed the scene, but it took a mental toll on her and during filming she suffered what she describes as a nervous breakdown.

“My body began to shake uncontrollably, I was short of breath and I began to cry and cry, unable to stop.“, declares the actress about such a regrettable situation, because it was not that she felt uncomfortable acting in an intimate scene with another woman, it was that Weinstein forced her to do so if she wanted to make her film go ahead.

So far our review of these love and sex scenes that actors regret having filmed. If you want to know other more pleasant movie curiosities, here we leave you some very well-known films with surprising Guinness records.