loading…

The Louvre Museum and the Palace of Versailles were threatened with bombs, visitors were evacuated. Photo/Independent

PARIS – Visitors and staff of the Louvre Museum in Paris, French and the Palace of Versailles had to be evacuated after receiving a bomb threat on Saturday local time. This threat comes as France is on alert following a school stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist and global tensions related to the war between Israel and Hamas. President Emmanuel Macron’s government is worried about the impact of the war on France.

Alarms sounded at the Louvre as evacuations were announced, and at the underground shopping center beneath its signature pyramid. Paris police said officers searched the museum after receiving a written bomb threat. The Louvre communications service stated that no one was injured and no bombs were found, so the museum will reopen as usual on Sunday local time as reported by AP, Sunday (15/10/2023).

The Louvre, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, receives between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day and several million visitors annually.

Meanwhile the former royal palace at Versailles also received bomb threats. According to French national police, the palace and its extensive gardens were evacuated while police searched the area.

“Paris’ main train station, Gare de Lyon, is being evacuated following the discovery of possible explosives in bottles,” police said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office announced the mobilization of 7,000 troops on Monday evening, after the government raised national threat alert following the school attack in the northern city of Arras.

Macron urged the French people to “remain united.”

The threat posture of an “emergency strike” allows the government to temporarily deploy additional troops to protect public places, among other measures.

French prosecutors said counterterrorism authorities were investigating the stabbing in Arras, and the alleged attacker and several other people were detained. The attacker’s true motive remains unclear, and he reportedly refused to talk to investigators.