Vanucci offers two new vests with back protection, to be worn under the jacket

October 27, 2023

The Vanucci VXP-2 model is available for men and women. Comfortable and light, it envelops the wearer.

The perforations and 3D-Mesh on the back guarantee breathability.

Louis Moto, Vanucci back protectors

The VXP-3 is an ultra-light back protector that guarantees support thanks to the adjustable shoulder straps and wide waist belt. Light padding improves comfort.

Louis Moto, Vanucci back protectors