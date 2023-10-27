Vanucci offers two new vests with back protection, to be worn under the jacket
October 27, 2023
The Vanucci VXP-2 model is available for men and women. Comfortable and light, it envelops the wearer.
The perforations and 3D-Mesh on the back guarantee breathability.
Louis Moto, Vanucci back protectors
The VXP-3 is an ultra-light back protector that guarantees support thanks to the adjustable shoulder straps and wide waist belt. Light padding improves comfort.
Louis Moto, Vanucci back protectors
