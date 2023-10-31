loading…

Israel will experience bankruptcy if it continues its war against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the 2023-2024 national budget is no longer relevant in light of the Gaza war and will be changed. And Israel was unaffected by S&P Global’s downgrade to “negative” from a “stable” position.

Despite estimating the direct cost of this war at around USD 246 million or IDR 3.9 trillion per day for Israel, Smotrich said in an Army Radio broadcast that he did not yet have an assessment of the indirect impact on an economy that was partially paralyzed by the mass mobilization of military reserves and Palestinian rocket attacks. extensive.

This will cause Israel to experience bankruptcy. For this reason, Israel applied for assistance to the United States and European countries.

Smotrich described the S&P’s downward revision from “stable” published on as “worrying” and said he did not anticipate a large Israeli deficit despite the crisis.

He praised Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron, who was due to resign but had his term extended due to the crisis, for “performing even better”. But Smotrich would not ask whether Yaron should remain in office officially.

“We don’t have time to breathe, so we are not discussing this (question) now,” he said, as reported by Reuters.

