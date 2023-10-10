The reaction of former footballer Lorenzo Amoruso has arrived after the harsh words that his ex-partner, Manila Nazzaro, had towards him on Verissimo.

In January this year, Manila Nazzaro decided to officially end the story with Lorenzo Amoruso. It seems that things had changed a lot between the radio-TV presenter and the former Fiorentina and Rangers footballer after their participation in Big Brother VIP. But then two months after the farewell, love broke out with an unsuspected person, the dancer from Dancing with the Stars, Stefano Oradei. Among the most for this love at first sight was himself, Amoruso.

A Verissimo, Manila’s version of events

Nazzaro’s words: “He told me that I wasn’t capable of doing anything, that he wasn’t interested in what I did, he didn’t care about my book. I respected him, but I didn’t receive the same thing. The fights had become too frequent I said enough to unacceptable methods. I felt humiliated, denigrated and offended. Then he told lies. I made a decision with great courage.”

Faced with such harsh words, the reaction from the now 52-year-old former defender who also played for Bari and Blackburn Rovers is normal. He limited himself to some philosophical maxims on Instagram. The first: “Pain is temporary. Regret is forever.” Then The Power of Silence. A seed grows silently, but a tree falls with a loud noise. Destruction is loud, but creation is silent. Grow in silence”. Even today, October 10th, there was no shortage of thoughts of the day on “peace” which, according to him, Manila probably cannot find…

