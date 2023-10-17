On Sunday, just after the Indonesian Grand Prix, Gigi Dall’Igna defined the duel for the world title between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin as “a fratricidal war”. The general director of Ducati Corse got the point right because, even if the two are not teammates, they do have two completely identical Desmosedici GPs.

If there is anyone who knows about these situations, it is without a doubt Jorge Lorenzo. The Majorcan has experienced them firsthand, sharing the garage for many years with a legend like Valentino Rossi, so he knows well what it means to compete on equal terms with another champion, but above all what type of situations can be created when the tension reaches the apex.

Obviously everyone hopes that it will remain a battle limited to the track and that it will not have consequences and controversies like the one between him and the “Doctor” in 2015. Jorge, however, did not like Bagnaia’s celebration immediately after Mandalika’s victory .

As soon as he crossed the finish line as the winner, after having pulled off a great comeback from 13th place on the grid (it had been 17 years since anyone had won in the dry by starting from the fifth row), he put his hand to his ear, as if to say “I can not hear”. A gesture that he then repeated when he took the podium, later adding in interviews: “There are times when people talk too much. It’s better to let things happen, and talk later.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Clearly a response to the many who, especially on social media, had criticized him after Saturday’s defeat, when after eighth place he was overtaken in the World Championship by Jorge Martin, who instead took home his fourth consecutive short race .

“These gestures are wrong. Don’t anger the beast, it’s not over yet. Keep your enemy calm, don’t piss him off,” said Lorenzo, who was busy in his role as a television commentator for DAZN in Spain at the weekend.

Also because, according to the five-time world champion, it was more Martin who threw away the race, falling when he was almost three seconds ahead, than Pecco who achieved a feat.

“I don’t know what I would do, but it would be smart for him to keep a low profile. He had a bit of luck with Martin making that mistake. Bagnaia didn’t win the race, Martin lost it.”

Jorge then also commented on his namesake’s mistake: “He had an excess of confidence. He didn’t need to push so much. He should have slowed down at least a couple of tenths, and then pushed a little more if they had caught him , but he shouldn’t have exaggerated. He should have managed it better, this could cost him the championship.”

