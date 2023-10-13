It seems that having a video game launch problem-free is the same as finding a unicorn. The development processes go through various internal situations, few come to light, and this has an impact on controversial premieres. This is exactly what happens with the imminent launch of Lords of the Fallen, which, in the case of Xbox, will do so in a defective state.

Video: The cancer that is killing video games

Lords of the Fallen will debut with problems on Xbox, developers warn

A few hours after the debut of Lords of the Fallen, a revival of the franchise that debuted in 2013, HEXWORKS, the developer studio, reported that the Xbox version will be released with a series of problems that require immediate attention. According to the statement they share on their official X | Twitter, Lords of the Fallen players on PlayStation 5 and PC will have a debut according to “as planned”, that is, in a playable state and with details that, in theory, should not ruin the experience.

However, the studio warns that in the case of Lords of the Fallen for Xbox they are working on a series of patches so that the game “is on par with other platforms” and it will be in the coming days when the necessary updates arrive. so you can run smoothly, at least that’s the promise of HEXWORKS.

After the announcement, criticism was immediate and some users of the social network considered that a video game that is not ready should not be put on sale, or even launched, especially when it is a multiplatform title. On the other hand, some players mentioned that this would have to do with Xbox Series S and the series of controversies that have surrounded the console due to developers’ complaints about having to optimize specifically for this hardware.

So, those who have purchased Lords of the Fallen on Xbox will have to wait a few days to get the true launch version.

What’s your opinion about it? Is Xbox’s dual hardware offering the cause of the problems or are studios reluctant to optimize for various reasons?

Tell us in the comments and follow here, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Xbox Series S: a burden for the generation

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News