October is certainly a month full of video games and many, many nuances. Lords of the Fallenthe reboot developed by HEXWORKS, begins its event dedicated to the darkest and scariest moment of the year, preparing properly to face the events within it. Starting today at 11pm and running until November 2nd, the world of Mournstead has been decorated with seasonal items.

Players can also follow a new questline to obtain the Pumpskin Mask, a terrifying helmet inspired by the iconic jack-o’-lantern. The event coincides with the release on all platforms of an important update – The Pumpkin Patch – which introduces a series of new game mechanics developed following continuous feedback from the community. Reviewed by our Marco Brom, already author of the review of Lies of P, Lords of the Fallen is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PC.

