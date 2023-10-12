Lords of the Fallen returns us to the purest soulslike style. The new entry in the genre that FromSoftware has dominated with an iron fist is truly special. We leave you some of the notes and evaluations it has obtained.

Lords of the Fallen launches on October 13, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. After a soulsborne like Lies of P, this new game establishes itself as a new and promising entry in the genre of soulslike.

FromSoftware’s shadow with Dark Souls o Elden Ring is very big… Will Lords of the Fallen manage to stand out among other proposals of this genre? Does this reformulation of the saga have a true identity of its own?

The analysis of Lords of the Fallen has already been published and we encourage you to take a look at Hobby Consolas. The game has left us very divided… delighted with some of its ideas and disappointed with others. This has been our assessment:

Despite its many problems, Lords of the Fallen has managed to conquer us by combining the usual soulslike with a mechanic as new and interesting as jumping between worlds. If they correct their mistakes, we could be facing one of the great surprises of 2023 and one of the best soulslike in recent years.

Having said this, you should know that Lords of the Fallen has obtained a 72 average grade on Metacritic on PS5 and 77 on the PC version registering mixed reviews in different media. Here we leave you some of them:

Lords of the Fallen Note Compilation

90 – GameSpew: With its stunning visuals and unique mechanics, Lords of the Fallen has quickly become one of our favorite Soulslikes. Its setting may be unoriginal, but it’s so well realized that you probably won’t care, especially when you switch between the worlds of the living and the dead. 80 – Screen Rant: It’s still safe to recommend Lords of the Fallen to anyone even remotely interested in this genre, whether veterans or those looking for an entry point. 70 – Push Square: Lords of the Fallen is an exciting kind of Soul. While many others aim to perfect the formula, Lords of the Fallen’s goal is to innovate. It certainly has its own set of issues, such as lack of audio, repetitive enemy types, and combat that could use a bit of escalation. 70 – GamesRadar: Lords of the Fallen almost justifies the return of this forgotten franchise by being basically okay. It has some clever ideas and a lot of very predictable ideas, ultimately resulting in a spiritual experience that won’t feel particularly new or fresh, but that rarely offends or goes too wrong. 60 – The Loadout: Lords of the Fallen gets off to a great start with creative ideas, a truly eerie atmosphere, and exciting combat. Unfortunately, several missteps ensure that the only thing that falls down here is your expectations. 60 – Game Informer: When I got credits on Lords of the Fallen, I didn’t feel any joy other than being happy to be done, which is a shame because the first half left me excited for what was to come. 40 – Eurogamer: Missing the elegance of FromSoftware, Lords of the Fallen is let down by Soulslike clichés and performance issues.