Soulslike fans recently witnessed an excellent new release in Lies of P, and another game that looked very promising is also on the horizon. Lords of the Fallen in a few days and, developer Hexworks has shared new details about its PS5 version in a new update published on PlayStation Blogespecially how the game will implement Dual Sense not cunique features of the controller.

With adaptive triggers, Hexworks offers different levels of resistance with each press depending on the weapon. In the meantime, thanks to Dual Sense tactile feedbackHexworks says that players will “feel every light and heavy attack,” while you can also expect different vibration sensations when transitioning between the Axiom and Umbral realms, the Umbral lamp that detects hotspots in your vicinity, boss battles and more. Finally, Lords of the Fallen it will also use the controller’s speakers. According to Hexworks, “every step” what you do will be heard through the controller, as will the reactions of enemies when hit and the sounds made by the aforementioned shadowy lamp. Hexworks previously confirmed that on PS5, Lords of the Fallen girerà a 1080p/60 FPS o 4K/30 FPS. Below is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:

After an era of cruel tyranny, the demon god, Adyr, was finally defeated. But the gods… do not fall forever. Now, eons later, Adyr’s resurrection approaches. As one of the legendary Dark Crusaders, travel across the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive role-playing experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast-paced, challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling . Will your legend be one of light… or darkness?

Lords of the Fallen will launch on October 13th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S e PC.