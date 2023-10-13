L’opera action RPG di HEXWORKS, Lords of the Fallen, is available today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Reviewed by our Marco Brom, the production is to be considered a controversial work, considering the technical defects revealed by the publications.

Lords of the Fallen offers a vast, interconnected world that encourages players to discover hidden treasures and engage in tactical combat against demonic enemies. With nine character classes to choose from, players can customize their warrior and forge their own legendary adventure. Additionally, the game offers seamless online multiplayer, allowing for cooperative play or competitive matches with other players.

Previous article

Sea of ​​Stars is available today