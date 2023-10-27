Developed by HEXWORKS and published by City Interactive with the collaboration of CI Games, Lords of the Fallen recently reached its sales milestone. The press, divided between positive and negative opinions, reported on the reboot of the action RPG, with an average on Metacritic of 75.

Reviewed by our Marco Brom, the soulslike thematically close to Dark Souls is set in a dark and gloomy world. As one of the legendary Dark Crusaders you will traverse both the realms of the living and the dead in this vast role-playing experience, where players will experience colossal boss battles, fast-paced and challenging combat, gripping character encounters and a story deep and engaging.

