I am aware that I am going into overdrive with the topic of this publication. Lords of the Fallen has not had a good release due to its performance and souls fans are divided. While some are happy with the experience that Hexworks offers, others believe that Umbral goes two towns too far when it comes to setting a challenge. In addition, some opinions indicate that the bosses are somewhat lazy.

However, this does not exempt Lords of the Fallen to have very good ideas. The duality of the worlds is very original, the fact that the enemies react to all our attacks is coherent and many other ideas that, together with the proven foundations of FromSoftware, make it an experience that is worth it… at least when they finish fix performance.

It is a proven fact that changes are usually not welcomed in places where things work and have been that way for many years. So I advise opening your mind a little to new ideas and changes. Luckily, the issue at hand is not difficulty. In this case I want to talk about the souls of the bosses and its rewards.

Lords of the Fallen and the Souls of the Bosses

Lords of the Fallen It has good ideas and the section on what we know as Souls of the Bosses (Ergo in Lies of P, to mention a recent case) is probably one of the best of the entire experience… and of all the Souls that have been made Until now. Before you pull out the stakes, let me explain.

Souls final or trunk bosses have traditionally awarded special/legendary weapons, armor, and spells through a very valuable item. FromSoftware gave it the name Boss Souls and there are two possible uses: consume them to obtain a huge amount of souls or exchange them (or through crafting) for a special item, which is usually a particularly powerful weapon with the characteristics of its owner.

Legendary weapons and amulets from Lies of p

This idea has continued in all of FromSoftware’s Souls up to Elden Ring and beyond, as Neowiz Games has maintained the tradition in Lies of P with the Ergos of the final bosses. In both cases, a single boss soul contains several items.

In P’s adventure, to stay with the closest example, we choose between a legendary weapon or a legendary amulet. We can only obtain one and the other is only accessible in a New Game+. This has been the case for years and has remained the same in most of Souls. Players don’t need tutorials because it’s assumed.

Why limit yourself to choosing just one?

Lords of the Fallen gives a twist to this system and makes it much friendlier. The initial steps remain: find and defeat the final boss in our game. After this, we must return to the Bridge of Heavenly Rest and visit Molhu, a lord who is in the Threshold version of the location. We must select Offer Evocations.

Evocations are the Souls of the Bosses. Each one grants access to different equipment (weapons, armor and spells), although with one big difference: We don’t have to choose just one. in our game. We can buy everything that each one offers and even obtain two units of the same object in some cases. But they are not free. They have their own currency called Threshold Remnant.

While the prices are not too high in most cases (5-10 Scraps initially), there are some valuable items that can cost up to 40 Scraps. This currency is obtained by killing bosses and powerful enemies. The easiest way (in quotes) to farm it is to kill the reaper that is chasing us in Threshold after exceeding the recommended time.

I am aware that this system can dynamite replayability (and that is why I understand that many of you do not want it even in painting), but it also makes it easier to obtain more objects during the first game and does not deliberately force the player to repeat the experience to obtain certain objects . I don’t want to say that one is better than the other or that one is good and the other bad, they are simply different ideas. This is about personal preferences.

Lords of the Fallen Evocation Rewards

The proposed system Lords of the Fallen I find it much more attractive than what I have seen in Lies of P, For example. While it is true that choosing requires making a decision that cannot be turned back, knowing that I have these pieces of equipment at my disposal to acquire whenever I want (or can afford it) is one more motivation to continue playing with my character, even during the endgame, to get all the objects.

In fact, the idea was already lightly explored by FromSoftware in Elden Ring. I remind you that the Memories or Souls of Bosses can be cloned using the Wandering Mausoleums and in this way access several rewards within the same memory in the same game. However, the times we can do this are limited. It’s not crazy to think that Hexworks was inspired by this proposal.

In conclusion: I think all Souls, including those from FromSoftware, should adopt this mechanic Lords of the Fallen…although it is not exactly the same. As I said, I understand that not everyone agrees, so I ask you: do you like the idea of ​​Evocations? Do you prefer the traditional style (a soul = a weapon) or this new version? How would you improve it or would you adapt? I read you in comments.

