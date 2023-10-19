Bed bugs, which in this period are worrying due to the many infestations reported in France and also in some Italian cities, are not “a new problem, neither in Italy nor beyond the Alps. The advice we give, in the event of a suspected infestation, is to contact professionals without delay.” The epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento, recommends it through .

Therefore, if you notice the presence of these parasites “it is best to inform the local hygiene service and therefore, in case of confirmation of infestation – Lopalco reiterates to Adnkronos Salute – carry out disinfestation using professional services”.

“If professional disinfestation is not carried out, bedbugs return”, specifies Lopalco, highlighting the need for targeted and specialized interventions.

“The problem is that not everyone does it because it costs money.” And these parasites “are a problem in the most modest homes. Unfortunately it risks being a vicious circle”.