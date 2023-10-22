The Nigerian’s goal was canceled out by a touch of the hand, then Marinelli changed his mind at VAR. Scalvini and Gudmundsson hit the post. Final miracle by Carnesecchi on Puscas, then Ederson doubles

From our correspondent Luca Taidelli

22 October – Bergamo

A flash from Lookman midway through the second half and Ederson’s seal in full injury time kept Atalanta in the European zone and condemned a generous but dull Genoa to a defeat that was appropriate, also due to the Nerazzurri’s pressure after a much less intense first half. Also enjoying the victory of maestro Gasperini over his pupil Gilardino, in the stands is Steve Pagliuca, the American majority shareholder who christens the fifth challenge of the season (including the Cup) at the Gewiss della Dea without conceding a goal.

first half

—

Gasp focuses on the heavy trident with CDK and Lookman on Scamacca’s sides, still without the injury Retegui Gilardino surprisingly joins Ekuban with Gudmundsson, without however giving up the former Malinovskyi. The attitude, however, remains very cautious in what will be a very blocked first half with eleven individual duels to slow down the momentum of the Goddess, who leans very (even too much) to the left on the Ruggeri-Lookman track. The Nigerian is the most active and often looks for Scamacca, hounded by Bani and always forced to receive the ball with his back to the goal. The Grifone’s defensive phase is careful and effective also thanks to the sacrifice of the former Malinovskyi, who they had never seen so hardworking here. However, his inventiveness is lacking, with Ekuban unable to provide depth and Gudmundsson varying but without making an impact. Very short teams, they play in 30-40 meters and the spark that breaks the match is missing, also because De Ketelaere suffers from Vasquez’s garra and the Milan version seems to be back.

second half

—

Gasp doesn’t make any concessions and at the interval replaces the Belgian with Miranchuk who immediately invents for Scamacca’s heel, but Leali surpasses himself. It’s another Atalanta, which immediately hits the post with a header from Scalvini. Genoa are now less orderly in their outgoings, Lookman has the right ball twice but first he lets Dragusin put it back on and then he doesn’t place it enough. The turning point in the 23rd minute with Lookman who first lost the moment on Scamacca’s cross, held back by Bani, but then was very quick to get up and score. Without the help of the hand, as Marinelli believed, which first cancels but then has to change its mind. Curious that just before the goal Gasp, angry at a ball lost by the Nigerian, had called Muriel back to take his place. The change takes place immediately afterwards, together with the Pasalic-Scamacca one. The Goddess manages, Genoa, in addition to a shot near the post by Gudmundsson, is unable to go despite the entrances of Galdames, Puscas (blocked by Carnesecchi in full recovery), and the 17-year-old Fini. At the last breath, Ederson closes it on the counterattack.

October 22, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 9.44 pm)

