Denpasar Voice – Pratama Arhan became a topic of conversation on various social media after appearing less than convincing when the Indonesian National Team faced Brunei Darussalam in the first leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification play-off in the Asian zone at SUGBK, Thursday (12/10/2026).

As is known, Pratama Arhan is believed to be the main starter for the Indonesian National Team in the wing-back position, while Shayne Pattynama is on the bench.

However, Pratama Arhan’s performance was in the spotlight because he was considered to have performed poorly.

Therefore, many netizens criticized this Tokyo Verdy player. One of them is in the comments column of the Extra Time Indonesia Twitter account.

“Well, Arhan is underperforming,” wrote the account @maspradd.

“Poor Arhan already screen-printed clothes for the celebration so they went viral, he changed them hahaha,” wrote the account @kimsabuj.

“It’s true what people say, if Arhan doesn’t have a long throw, he definitely won’t make it to the national team. His crossing isn’t right,” wrote the account @anakodox.

In this match, Arhan had minimal contribution in creating goals. Brunei players also managed to block his passes several times.

The crossing pass in the 21st minute bounced too much, didn’t find a friend even though it fell in front of the goal.

Arhan’s passes were also often directionless. In fact, in the 45+3 minute, it was so inaccurate that striker Dendy seemed to protest because the pass was too far from him.

Even though he performed less well, Pratama Arhan still trusted Shin Tae Yong until the second half.

However, he was replaced by Shayne Pattynama in the 73rd minute. The performance of Viking FK’s mainstay player was considered better than Pratama Arhan.

This has made many netizens hope that Shayne Pattynama will play as the main starter in the second leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification play-offs in the Asian zone.

“Shayne in the second leg has to start, basically he’s good at polls, your father must be proud of Shayne, even though his pass was really good for Egy, but later it turned out to be unclear,” said the account @peoplebaikkk. (*/Aryo)