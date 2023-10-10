By surprise and with only a few weeks’ notice, Amazon announced that it would hold its Prime Deals Party on October 10 and 11also known simply as Amazon Prime Day in October for logical reasons, and that is that in order to access all the sales you must be a Prime user.

Now that the event has started, The avalanche of discounts is coming on all types of products and in absolutely all categories, including electronics, home and even food. That said, there are so many offers that you can almost say they are dizzying.

As with Prime Day in the summer or Black Friday, at ComputerHoy.com we wanted to make it easy for you with several initiatives. The first of them is a live stream with all the offers that arise in a flash or the most striking, but also with a top 10 of the most outstanding bargains.

Whether because they are top-level products or because the discount is very, very interesting, they are all reference offers in their respective categories, the kind that only come out a few times a year.

We have obviously focused on smart, computing or entertainment devices, and there are several from brands such as iRobot or Garmin that are very worthwhile.

Follow Amazon offers in real time Echo speakers from €20.99 Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer for €109.99 Roomba 692 for €188 Samsung 50″ 4K for €349 Fire TV Stick Lite for €23.99 Google Pixel 8 for €799 Sony WH1000XM5 for €319 WD Black P10 5TB for €125 Kindle for €99.99 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for €1,049

Follow all Prime Day offers in real time

During these two days there will be offers that appear and disappear depending on the availability of units that the store has, while others will simply rotate.

So that you don’t miss anything we recommend some links. The first of them is our Amazon Prime Day offers livestream, where we will focus mainly on technological products, although there is also HobbyConsolas for gaming and Business Insider for more categories.

In them you will see in real time all the news that occurs at the Prime Offers Party, live and without delay.

Amazon Echo from €20.99

Amazon

Smart speaker with Bluetooth available in 4 colors and with Alexa as an integrated assistant.

It goes without saying that among the most prominent devices these days are Amazon’s Alexa speakers, the Echo, which plummet in price whenever there is a campaign of this kind.

Almost all models have dropped in price, which can be yours from the 20.99 euros that the Echo Pop costs, the cheapest and most recent of all.

The others are somewhat more expensive, although they are at the lowest price they have had in months, a good opportunity if you are tempted to have a Smart Home.

Echo Pop: €20.99 (61.83% discount) Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 model): €26.99 (58.47% discount) Echo Auto (2nd Generation): €34.99 € (50.01% discount) Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 model) with clock: €39.99 (46.67% discount) Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation): €54.99 (50 .00% discount) Echo (4th gen): €79.99 (33.34% discount) Echo Studio: €179.99 (25.00% discount) Echo Show 15: €219.99 (24.00% discount) 14% discount)

Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer for €109.99

Cosori / Amazon

The COSORI CP158-AF is a high-capacity (5.5L), versatile and powerful (1700W) oil-free fryer. Offers 11 preset programs, removable and washable non-stick basket.

This is the best-selling air fryer not only this Prime Day, but on Amazon in general. Year after year it hovers around 100 euros when the price drops, like now, for example, and at those times its sales skyrocket.

The key is that the capacity is large, with 5.5 liters in its basket, more than enough to cook generous portions in one go. Not only that but it also comes with quite a few preconfigured modes.

However, it is word of mouth that makes it a success, since those who have previously purchased it recommend it to those who are thinking of buying one of these oil-free fryers.

Roomba 692 for €188

iRobot / Amazon

This robot vacuum cleaner with app control and virtual assistants has intelligent navigation and a price that makes it the cheapest Roomba on the market.

There is no shortage of robot vacuum cleaners at top prices these two days, but of all the brands that compete here, which are very good, iRobot is the rival to beat with its Roomba. They are the most sought after and now there is one that is really cheap.

This is the Roomba 692, an entry-level model that drops to less than 200 euros for the first time in a long time, prices that are not at all common in iRobot models.

It uses Dirt Detect technology and the navigation system that has made iRobot one of the most popular companies in the world.

Furthermore it is compatible con Alexaso once you pair the device to your virtual assistant, you can activate it by saying “Alexa, tell Roomba to clean.”

Samsung Crystal UHD 50″ for €349

Samsung Crystal UHD 2022 50AU7095

That 4K televisions are becoming cheaper is clear, and now living proof of this is on Amazon in the form of a 50″ Samsung model that drops to just 349 euros.

It is an ultra-competitive price for a Smart TV of this size, with Alexa and Google Assistant, HDR10 and a panel that is top in its price segment.

Fire TV Stick Lite por 23,99€

This streaming device is more powerful than the standard model of the previous generation, and has an integrated Alexa remote, although without volume buttons.

Like every year, the Fire TV Stick have joined the party of offers, although this time they have done so unevenly and not with all the models available.

The most notable is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which has Full HD resolution and a remote control with Alexa, and which is also now much cheaper than usual with a 31% discount.

For its price, it is a good investment if your old television already has problems installing applications or simply works too slow.

Google Pixel 8 for €799

Google’s new Pixel 8 mobile has a 6.2-inch OLED screen, new Tensor G3 processor and a 50-megapixel camera with a lot of AI input to improve photos and videos.

Unlike what happens with almost all telephone brands, Google does not stop gaining ground and market share with its Pixel, mobile phones that are saving the Android furniture against the increasingly powerful iPhone.

They promise seven years of updates, come with integrated AI and also boast an OLED screen, a lot of power and a camera that can take on anyone.

The best thing is that they are already reduced in price at their premiere, and also, with wireless headphones as a gift so that you have no complaints.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra por 1.049€

This is undoubtedly one of the best Android of the moment, with the S-Pen stylus and unparalleled power, as well as an exceptionally large Super AMOLED screen.

The non-appearance of the iPhone at Amazon’s Prime Offer Party leaves the Pixel 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as the two most prominent mobile phones these days. In the case of Samsung, what it has is a 400 euro discount.

It goes without saying that even though it has been on sale for many months now, it is still a top Android in everything, especially in performance but also in screen, where it boasts a giant AMOLED panel that must be the envy of everyone, not in vain has it inherited it. of the old Note.

Furthermore, there is no problem with the camera or even connectivity.

Sony WH1000XM5 por 319€

Sony’s most advanced active noise canceling headphones allow you to isolate yourself from external noise with adaptive noise cancellation control that allows you to have the best sound quality…

If you are one of those who listen to music and only want the best of the best, welcome to Prime Days: Amazon has discounted the best Sony headphones and leaves them low in price.

They are the Sony WH1000XM5, the newest and the best sounding, although it is the noise cancellation and the quality of their microphones that make them not only good headphones for listening to music, but for working and even playing.

We were able to test them thoroughly and the truth is that they are very worth it, especially if, like now, they have more than 100 euros off.

5TB WD Black P10 for €125

Western Digital

This external hard drive is specifically designed for Xbox, PlayStation and PC, not only for its speed but also for being very resistant and durable.

Hard drives usually have prices that range around 30 euros for each TB of storage, but they are more expensive if things such as ultra-resistance are added. That is why the WD_Black P10 surprises this Prime Day.

To begin with, it is close to 100 euros, and that already makes it surprisingly cheap, but also if you are a gamer you are much more interested because this external hard drive maximizes compatibility with consoles and PCs.

It is perfect for saving games and running them directly from there, without going through the console, as well as for saving games and any other type of files.

Kindle por 99,99€

Amazon

Amazon’s new ebook reader now comes with USB Type C for charging and transfer. In addition, it improves battery capacity and autonomy and adds a new color to the repertoire.

The Kindle could not be missing from this selection, since all those on sale are reduced in price to a minimum of 99.99 euros, which is what the base model costs, which now also has a light integrated into the screen.

It is a good price, even though it is not the historical minimum, although it is a little short. In any case, we must not lose sight of the fact that we are talking about ebook readers that can last for many years in operation as long as you take care of them.