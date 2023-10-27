New Pokémon paradox form. It’s not official, but it has delighted fans, especially those who like Froslass. You already know that you have all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the web.

Froslass is a Ghost and Ice-type Pokémon introduced in Generation 4. This is Snorunt’s final form along with Glalie, but each of them has a totally different evolutionary method. In this case, Reddit user Capi974 has shown what a spectacular paradox form inspired by the past and based on one of the final stages of this evolutionary line, Froslass, could look like..

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Froslass with an undoubtedly surprising appearance and with the characteristic aesthetic of the paradox forms of the past. This has a color palette similar to the usual one, with a more aggressive and therefore less elegant appearance.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Help me find a name for my Paradox Froslass concept

byu/Capi974 inpokemon

What do you think about it? Do you think another design could have turned out better? We read you in the comments. You can also take a look at all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

