Fortunately for those of us who still use this tool, Musk has come forward with this information to tell how much truth is there in them.

Twitter will continue in Europe

Just yesterday the news broke that Elon Musk could be planning to cease operations of X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, in the European Union to avoid compliance with the DSAthe Digital Services Law.

This information was signed by Business Insider, who added some more context to this decision-making by Musk. In August of this year, the European Union adopted what is known as Digital Services Law. This leads large technology companies to comply with a series of mandates in order to operate on our continent. Failure to comply with these regulations could lead to a series of multimillion-dollar sanctions and Musk has had public cases of differences of opinion with the leaders of the Union.

@xDaily Yet another utterly false Business Insider. They are not a real publication. October 20, 2023

Those reasons could have caused Musk to say ‘enough’. However, the also owner of Tesla wanted deny this information directly with a publication on the social network you own. To do this, instead of clarifying certain points about previous reports or clarifying whether there will be any European restrictions, he has simply dedicated himself to attacking the media outlet. “Other [artículo del] Business Insider completely false. They are not a real publication.

As of this post by Elon Musk, posts related to this matter are being tagged with what are known as “community notes”which add context when a tweet, now simply post, is false or at least not completely true.

Bad times to get information in X

The Digital Services Act (DSA), which establishes rules for prevent the spread of harmful contentprohibit or limit certain practices directed at users and share some internal data with regulators and associated researchers, among other things.

It is all these limits that clash with the point of view of Musk, who recently has had its ups and downs with the European Commissioner of Internal Market and Services, Thierry Breton. Given the seriousness of the conflict in Palestine, with Hamas and Israel on a war footing, he urged Musk to better control both misinformation about it and violent content. All this remembering the need to comply with the DSA in the EU.

Musk hid behind freedom of expression, a term that is usually in his mouth all the time and one of the reasons that led him to buy Twitter last year. He responded to Breton’s post by saying: “Our policy is for everything to be open source and transparent, an approach I know the European Union supports. List the violations you allude to in X, so the public can see them. Thank you so much”.

The cessation of operations in the European Union by Twitter/X would not seem so crazy to us either. We must remember the example of Meta, also fought against the European Union to comply with the DSA and that he directly chose not to launch Threads, the rival of Musk’s social network, on our continent.