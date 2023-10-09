“The cold that is knocking out many Italians these days is almost worse than the Covid of today. And it is also ‘long’. Welcome back to the normality of viruses.” Reporting on the ‘long cold’ that many Italians are experiencing in this pre-winter phase is Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. The expert compares it to Covid, reporting a study that compares the disease brought by Sars-CoV-2 and other acute respiratory infections.

In the scientific work, published in ‘eClinicalMedicine’ by ‘The Lancet’ group, it is highlighted that both Sars-CoV-2 and non-Covid acute respiratory infections are associated with a wide range of symptoms for more than 4 weeks after acute infection. And in fact the authors conclude that research on the post-acute sequelae of respiratory infections should extend beyond Sars-CoV-2 and also include other pathogens. “I wonder if the Covid catastrophists have read it?”, concludes Bassetti.