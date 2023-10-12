The Football Association announces that the two national teams “will wear black armbands and observe a moment of silence before kick-off”

October 12 – 3.54pm

The English Football Association will pay tribute to the Israeli and Palestinian victims of war in the Middle East when England host Australia in a friendly at London’s Wembley Stadium tomorrow evening. The plans do not include lighting the National Stadium’s iconic arch in the colors of the Israeli flag.

The FA has been subject to increasing calls to light the arch as a mark of respect. The football body says the England and Australian teams will wear black armbands and observe a moment of silence before kick-off and will only allow “flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality” for the competing nations.

October 12, 2023 (modified October 12, 2023 | 4:03 pm)

