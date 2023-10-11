London, fire at Luton airport: flights suspended for 18 hours

Fear and inconvenience in London, where a huge fire caused the closure of Luton airport, the fifth in the United Kingdom by number of passengers. The fire broke out last night in one of the airport’s car parks, which partially collapsed due to the damage sustained.

Planes remained on the ground for more than 18 hours as more than 100 firefighters tried to battle the flames. Four firefighters and an airport worker were injured and taken to hospitals in Luton and Dunstable.

Flights eventually resumed just before 3pm local time (4pm Italian time), with the arrival of a Wizz Air flight from Cardiff, followed by the departure of a Ryanair flight to Lanzarote. Due to the fire, up to 40,000 passengers suffered delays or cancellations.