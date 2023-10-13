Dragami Games surprised Juliet Starling fans by announcing in 2022 that the beautiful San Romero Knights cheerleader would return with a remake of Lollipop Chainsaw. Well, today we know that the project in the end will not be a remake.

Just a few months ago, the president of the company in charge of the project, Yoshimio Yasuda, reported that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP would not be ready in 2023, but would leave until 2024.

What is Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP? Remake, remastering, reinvention or reboot?

Yasuda has been transparent about the project and has kept fans up to date through his Twitter account (X) and has just revealed that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will not be a remake as originally planned, but rather a remastering. .

According to Yasuda, the way in which this project will be offered was changed and this decision was made based on feedback from fans, without providing details about it.

The manager attached an image of Lollipop Chainsaw to the publication, but unfortunately it is not from the new project, but from the original 2012 game.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will not be a remake

Why did Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP change from being a remake to a remaster?

In case you don’t remember, the community was happy to hear about Juliet Starling’s return, but there were many who preferred that nothing more than tweak the visuals of the original title.

This was perhaps because they did not want the game to have its story altered or told in a completely different way. Let us remember that Goichi “Suda51” Suda and the now leader of DC, James Gunn, were involved in the narrative of Lollipop Chainsaw, neither of whom would be involved in the then remake.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is in development for unspecified modern consoles, but is expected to debut sometime in 2024. You can find more news related to the series by visiting this page.

