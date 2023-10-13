The Lollipop Chainsaw remake was confirmed a few months ago as the new proposal to bring a cult game back to life. However, the development team has faced a few twists and turns.

Things have been about remakes and remasters during the first stages of 2023 and one of the most surprising has been Lollipop Chainsawthe title developed by Grasshopper Manufacture for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 that arrived in 2012 is receiving a reimagining.

The project belongs to Dragami Games, but since it was announced, the truth is that there have been a few changes. Lollipop Chainsaw remake was delayed to 2024 and we have also had a name change as it is now called Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

After this, a new turn by the developers has been confirmed. It seems that This game will no longer be a remake, but a remastering. Player comments have had an impact on the project.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP changes its approach

This was announced by Yoshimi Yasuda, game designer, who took to Twitter to reveal the news. We have changed the design of the RePOP game from remake to remaster according to his requests!, he commented.

Unfortunately, no further details have been released, but this seems to respond to criticism and comments from fans fearful that a remake could lose the very particular identity that the original game has.

The creators had promised to be faithful to the material, pointing out that the remake would not change the aesthetics or the story, but with the change to remaster this has now been definitively confirmed, which will please the most purists.

This remaster is expected PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC, but we don’t have much information. What has been said is that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is going to have an “uncensored” costume for Juliet, his producer confirmed.

In case you don’t know, James Gunn and Suda51 brought to life a truly curious game that was a product of its time. If you want to know the game in depth, here we leave you our analysis of Lollipop Chainsaw that we did at the time and that we valued with a grade of 90. This was our opinion:

Suda 51 has been able to bring originality to a stagnant genre. The craftsmanship of Lollipop Chainsaw is excellent, and the number of winks and cultural references make it a unique game, although not for all audiences.