Loki

The second season of Loki has already been released on Disney Plus and we know some details of what awaits the character in the MCU.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of surprises and unexpected turns, and one of the most beloved and complex characters is undoubtedly Loki, played masterfully by Tom Hiddleston. After having been a prominent figure in films such as Thor and the main villain in The Avengers (2012), the Asgardian God of Mischief found an unexpected destiny against Thanos and is now the protagonist of his own series.

His adventures with space/time have allowed Loki to survive as a variant in another timeline, quickly becoming a central player in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. But what does the future hold for this beloved character?

This is how the person responsible for the series reveals interesting details to us.

Disney+

Kevin Wright, executive producer of the Disney Plus show, has shared his hopes for the character’s future. As he told Variety: “I think the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again has always been the priority of the story we’re telling.” This raises the exciting possibility of a reunion with his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) at some point in the future.

The producer emphasizes that Loki must reach a certain point emotionally for this meeting to be satisfactory.

“For that reunion to be truly satisfying, we have to get Loki to a certain place emotionally. I think that has been the goal of these two seasons.” So we will have to pay attention to everything they have prepared in the new episodes.

Since there are a few events left in the MCU where Loki could be very important. Such as Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).