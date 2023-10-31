A new trailer for Loki leaves us everything ready for what will be the epic finale of the second season.

After the catastrophic events of the previous episode, Loki embarks on a journey through time in search of his allies in the TVA, but with a surprising twist. In an intriguing glimpse, we discover that Mobius (Owen Wilson), our beloved character, used to be a jet ski salesman, while Casey was apparently a prisoner in the past. How will this diverse band of characters solve the enigma that will save the Multiverse?

These questions are on every fan’s mind, and the trailer doesn’t give many answers. Additionally, the TVA is experiencing strange temporal effects, further adding to the mystery.

Here we leave you the progress.

The trailer also reveals that Ravonna Renslayer, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, has been banished to The Void after her confrontation with Sylvie, raising more questions about her role in the plot.

As Loki unfolds, it becomes clear that this series is critical to the future of the Multiverse. Although the details remain an enigma, a major war with the Kang Variants is looming on the horizon. So the Asgardian God, masterfully played by Tom Hiddleston, will surely have a fundamental role in this epic battle that will define the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios

The second season, which has already captivated viewers with its intriguing plot and charismatic characters, has only 2 episodes left. The fight for the Time Variance Authority and the search for the truth about free will continues, as Loki, Mobius and other characters navigate a dangerous and ever-changing multiverse in search of answers.

The Loki series is available on Disney Plus. Are you liking it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.