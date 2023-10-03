The first reviews of Loki season 2 have come to light. The Marvel Studios series is going to be key for the future of the UCM.

We already have here the first reviews of Loki season 2. The first reviews of the second season of the Marvel Studios television series starring Tom Hiddleston have arrived. And, for the most part, all of these reviews are positive. Critics who saw the first four episodes praised the cast and the clever sci-fi story. But it seems that the series is not without its flaws. This is something that already happened recently with Secret Invasion and other MCU series on Disney+.

This is what critics think about the second season

Comic Book. “Loki season 2 is great. The first four episodes have a gripping mystery and charm. Some of the TVA sci-fi jargon is hard to follow. The cast is tremendous. The sets are great. Overall, it’s awesome. I hope that episodes 5 and 6 come to fruition.”

Fandango. “I love this TV show! I’ve seen the first four episodes of Loki season 2 and it’s still my favorite MCU series. This season has a more frenetic pace, which keeps the tension high all the time. It’s still smart and strange, with great chemistry among its cast. Ke Huy Quan is a great scene stealer. But the story (full of time travel, timelines, tricks, and a guy named Timely) is reminiscent of Marvel Studios at its best. Chapters 5 and 6 are going to be crazy.”

PhaseZero. “I had a great time at the presentation event for Loki season 2. I only stayed for the first episode, because I want to continue being a woman of the people in Phase Zero. But I loved the first episode. The direction and photography left me speechless. I missed Tom and Owen a lot. Ke Huy Quan is the MVP.”

CinemaBlend. “He Who Remains is gone, but Loki season 2 is still a must-see series! I’ve seen the first four episodes of the second season and they are as crazy, charming, funny and sweet as you would expect. Eric Martin serves as executive director and skillfully develops the series’ mythology. The fans are in luck.”