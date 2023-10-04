We were already able to see the first two episodes of the second season of “Loki” and we will tell you what we thought.

The Loki season two It is one of the most anticipated projects by Marvel fans. Taking into account that the different varieties of projects were not liked by fans, this premiere season of “Loki” comes with a very high bar. With a premiere that will take place on Thursday, October 5 at 10:00 pm in Argentina and on Friday, October 6 at 03:00 am in Spain, we were already able to see the first two premiere chapters and in this article we will tell you what we thought.

Capítulo 1. Loki T2EP1.

To avoid any type of spoiler, this week we will only talk about the episode 1. An episode that makes itself loved, knowing the height with which the rod of “Loki” comes, maintains thealong the same lines as the first season. In fact, you wouldn’t even have to separate them between 1 and 2. It’s a direct continuation. It begins where chapter 6 leaves us, with the death of “He Who Prevails”, which will leave consequences and consequences for what is to come in this entire new season and I dare say that, also in the future.

The chapter is concisesomething that is always valued. No need to open subplots and stories from the series without any need, it tells you what it wants to tell you, posing a problem, giving it a beginning and an end. It presents two very different but important things at the same time, the first is -attention- time lags. These gaps are going to take center stage in this reboot, searching for an origin and a justification. It is very faithful to the gaps that we can see in “Spider-Man Into The SpiderVerse” or in its sequel titled “Across The SpiderVerse”, but we will talk about that later.

The second and finally, is the inclusion of OB. The character played by actor Ke Huy Kuan enters the series as if he had been there from the beginning. Having recently won the Oscar for best actor for his role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, the actor enters this season 2 of “Loki” to take on the role of a character that will be the protagonist.

Premiere Date and Time

Remember that season 2 of Loki will arrive on October 5, exclusively on Disney Plus. The premiere will take place on Thursday, October 5 at 22:00 pm in Argentina and on Friday, October 6 at 03:00 am in Spain.