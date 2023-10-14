The second season of Loki is getting very interesting and could impact the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Warning SPOILERS. The second episode of Loki season 2 brought with it an unexpected surprise: the return of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), one of the most intriguing characters of season 1. Although we see her in a more common environment working at McDonald’s, the Implications of his acquisition of the TemPad from He Who Remains could drastically change the course of Season 2.

The He Who Remains TemPad is described as “a futuristic version of TVA technology,” making it an even more advanced device than the conventional Time Variance Authority TemPads. It allows the user to travel anywhere and at any time without the need for additional devices, making it a tool of enormous power.

What will Sylvie do with this TemPad?

TVA technology has already proven itself to be some of the most dangerous in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the Reset Charge and the Hunter’s Time Sticks capable of pruning reality and sending individuals into the Void. Even the powerful Infinity Stones seem puny compared to what we’ve seen in Loki.

Since the TemPad from He Who Remains likely served as the inspiration for TVA’s technology, its power is even more shocking. The fact that He Who Remains is a variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) ensures that he designed an exceptionally powerful and sophisticated TemPad.

Loki

Sylvie now owns this formidable machine, which raises numerous possibilities. She could use it to start a war against TVA, go back in time and prevent the formation of the agency, or even try to resurrect He Who Remains. With control of time and space at her fingertips, the options are endless.

The character could take a shocking turn.

At worst, Sylvie could become the villain of Loki Season 2, imprisoning the TVA members in infinite loops of their own memories or restoring the agency to its original state before the events of the first season. Neither of these options would be truly satisfactory.

With the immense power of He Who Remains’ TemPad in her hands, Sylvie becomes a latent threat to TVA and the stability of the MCU. Loki Season 2 promises to explore the consequences of this shift in power and how it will affect the characters and the ongoing plot. The future of the series is filled with uncertainty, which is why fans are eager to find out where this exciting narrative is headed.

The Loki series is available on Disney Plus with this link.