The first chapter of the second season of Loki has already arrived on Disney+ and has already left us wanting more with its post-credit

The first season of Loki immerses us in a temporal and multidimensional journey starring the God of Deception, played by Tom Hiddleston. Captured by the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA), the god is forced to correct anomalies in the timeline. Accompanied by Mobius (Owen Wilson), he discovers the complex fabric of the multiverse and the existence of variants like Sylvie. Together they unmask dark secrets of the TVA and question the nature of free will.

The exciting finale takes us to the Citadel at the End of Time, where they meet “He Who Remains,” triggering events that will reverberate throughout the Marvel universe. A turning point for the character and the beginning of a new chapter, which we tell you about now.

If you had already discovered the secrets hidden in the Asgard City, the first episode of the second season is going to leave you speechless. Marvel, which has become the master of post-credits scenes, invites you to stay until the last minute.

Sylvie in a parallel universe of fast food

Why does Sylvie appear at a McDonald’s in the 1980s? It’s not just any McDonald’s; is located in Broxton, Oklahoma. The most loyal fans of the Thor universe will realize that Broxton is not a place chosen at random. But what does this mean for her and what connection does it have with the Thor universe in the comics?

For those who already had the fly behind their ear, yes, this scene takes us to a branched timeline in which she, after leaving the Citadel at the End of Time, seems ready to start a new life. But wait, there are also hints that Sylvie will end up working at that same McDonald’s. Mysteries that will become clearer with time!

Broxton’s weight in the Marvel Universe

Broxton is of capital importance in the Thor comics. It is there where, after his rebirth, the God of Thunder creates the City of Asgard near the town, making it the new home of the Asgardians. On one occasion he even floated it a few meters above the ground and paid for the land with Asgardian treasures. However, the city was destroyed during the events of the siege in the comics’ plot.

Loki season 2 will delve into the consequences of the surprising finale of the first season, in which Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA). Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, the god of lies will enter an increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth behind free will and the glorious purpose.

Technical sheet and distribution

The cast is led by Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice. The names behind the scenes are equally notable: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct episodes, and the head writer is Eric Martin.

If you’re a true fan, you already know that in the Marvel universe the surprises don’t end when the credits roll. Loki’s post-credits scene links in a unique way to the Thor comics, offering us clues as to what could happen in future episodes. Do you have any theories about how Sylvie and Loki will meet again? We are eager to know. Loki season 2 is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+ starting October 5. Do not miss it!