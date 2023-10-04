Kevin Wright wanted to clarify how Jonathan Majors’ situation will affect Loki and has dropped some clues for a possible third season

We are nowhere near the premiere of the second season of Loki and social networks are about to explode with the first reactions. But before you dive into the new cosmic dilemmas of our favorite god of deception, there are behind-the-scenes highlights you can’t miss. Yes, we are talking about the enigmatic Victor Timelyplayed by Jonathan Majors, and a controversy that could have shaken the foundations of the series.

Victor Timely and the return of a villain

This character is nothing less than a heroic variant of Kang the Conqueror, who we knew as He Who Remains in the finale of the first season. And although Majors’ real life has been in the eye of the storm due to his recent trial, Kevin Wright, the show’s executive producer, has explained why this hasn’t affected Loki.

Wright said: “The story you see on screen is the one we wanted to tell from the beginning. “It’s what’s on Disney+.” These words uncover the fact that Loki is the first Marvel series that has not required additional photographymeaning that Majors’ version remained as initially planned.

A change of plans? No way

When asked if there was any discussion about altering Majors’ role due to his legal problems, the answer was clear: “No. And that’s mainly because it would be rash to do anything without knowing how all this will play out.“

Wright also dropped that Loki’s return to the mainstream MCU is in the cards. Not only that, an emotionally meaningful future is being built for a possible reunion with Thor. But, he warns, for this encounter to be truly satisfying, they must first get Loki to a certain emotional place over the course of these two seasons and his relationship with the AVT.

Behind the scenes

Finally, let’s not forget the strong team behind this project. With a stellar cast that includes Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, The Best Of Tom Hiddleston and many more, the series promises to continue being a success. Directors Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani are responsible for this season’s six episodes, while Eric Martin takes credit as head writer.

If you were already excited for Loki’s return, now you have even more reasons to be. The new season premieres on October 6, exclusively on Disney+. Prepare for more intrigue, more deception, and who knows, maybe even a divine cameo.

Loki’s journey so far

Since its appearance in Thor (2011) To become the protagonist of his own series, the character of Loki has experienced one of the richest evolutions in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Of course, Loki has come a long way since his first appearance on the big screen. Originally an antagonist with ambitions for greatness, Loki has grown in complexity as the MCU has progressed. In “The Avengers”, became the driving force behind the first union of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. His impact didn’t stop there, as even after his death in “Avengers: Infinity War,” the god of deception found a way to continue toying with destiny through an alternate version of himself in “Avengers.” : Endgame.” This version is the one that stars in his series on Disney +.

Loki is not just a character, is a representation of chaos and change, two elements that are fundamental to both the MCU narrative and the structure of its own series. His ability to adapt and evolve, both morally and emotionally, makes him one of the most fascinating and beloved characters among fans.

The new season promises to continue exploring Loki’s multidimensionality, allowing the character, and viewers, to embark on new and exciting adventures. Will he be totally redeemed? Will he become a full-time hero? The answers, as always, are up in the air, but what is certain is that he will keep us glued to our screens.