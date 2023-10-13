Loki season 2 is putting its cards on the table with episode 2. We spoke with the director of this new adventure for Tom Hiddleston.

The season 2 of Loki It starts to pick up speed and in the newly released episode 2, we see a balanced cocktail of time travel, humor, mystery and action. We have been able to interview Dan DeLeeuwdirector of this episode on Disney Plus, to give us some keys.

The prominence of the character Brad Wolfe, the darker side of Loki or the always fun easter eggs are some of the topics of episode 2 of Loki that we have asked him about. Let’s see what he has to tell us.

In these first moments of the season, it seems that it has become somewhat more serious than the first. Is the plan to reduce the mood?

I think humor should come naturally, jokes should emerge from the situation experienced, not sneak in suddenly. You have to “cultivate” the joke. Even so, with Loki it is easier to reach humor, because when he tries to make light of a stressful situation he usually resorts to sarcasm.

Episode 2 is great because it allows us to mix the action, the moments in which the evil Loki emerges… But there is also time to let off the accelerator and focus more on the characters, get to know their points of view and understand how they have changed since the season 1.

Brad Wolfe’s character is somewhat crazier and more mysterious than others linked to the AVT. What does Brad bring to the story?

As the season progresses, you can identify the tone. Each character has their own point of view regarding free will, the perception of what is real…

Brad Wolfe, knowing what we know now from season 1, about whether the AVT is real or not, he believes that the agency does not provide the true life he wants to have. He would like to be something else, in the same way as he does with Sylvie, who represents free will, or with Mobius, who is somewhere in between. They all assume archetypes around these approaches.

Dan answered our questions about this interesting episode

Because of all this, Brad provides the humor, but also, being so aware of what is happening with the timelines, he has a great confidence that works against Loki’s goals.

We’ve seen moments where Loki brings out his evil side. Do you think this area needs to be strengthened, even though Loki now aspires to be a hero?

Of course, he must retain the evil side. I think it’s part of the Loki we know and love. In the original script, this part was counted as an action sequence, but I think Loki, as a series, has to have more narrative, not so much action.

So we sat there and thought, “Okay, let’s make the first part of the chase more intense,” but after that, since Loki realizes that Brad is cheating on him, he decides to play cat and mouse with him, which which covers the entire second part of the chase.

This episode shows us some very nice easter eggs related to cinema. How do you design these winks for the viewer, do you have room to contribute your own harvest?

When you go over the script and organize the sets, you realize some things to include. In this case it was very evident with the movie posters. Kevin Wright came to us and said “why don’t you put Kingo (the Eternals character) there, for example?” Thus, one Easter egg after another emerges.

In season 1, especially when we traveled to the Void, the special effects department gave us carte blanche to go crazy with the easter eggs. It was fun.

You see, he episode 2 of Loki brings many powerful ingredients to the formula of this Disney Plus series. Every week, a new adventure will arrive but, for now, you can read our spoiler-free review of the first 4 episodes of season 2 of Loki.