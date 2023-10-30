With just two episodes left in the season, Disney+ has shown a small preview of what’s to come in Loki.

Week after week Disney+ has satisfied our appetite for Marvel with season 2 of Loki, whose fourth episode has left us most shocked with its exciting cliffhanger.

As you will remember, at the end of the fourth episode things have gotten very ugly for our protagonists, since Victor Timely has been erased on the spot when he comes out with the temporary suit to try to control the ramifications on the loom.

As if this were not enough, the shock wave has been growing until it reaches the character of Tom Hiddleston and company without knowing what will become of them until we see the next episode this Friday.

Fortunately Disney+ He has calmed our hunger a little with mid-season trailer Loki season 2which you can take a look at in the video that we leave you at the top of this content.

What can we expect in the next episodes of Loki

Although a good part of the preview are scenes already seen in previous episodes, Marvel Studios has revealed the occasional scene of what we will find in the following chapters of the series.

One of the highlights is discovering what is the true identity of Mobius in the Holy Timeline outside of the AVT. Let us remember that all the members of the Temporal Variation Agency were actually variants who lost their memories because of their founder, He Who Remains.

Throughout the series we have seen how the character embodied by Owen Wilson He has a great fascination with motorboats, which indicates that his true self is strongly linked to this hobby.

Indeed, in the preview we see that Loki suffers time slips again and ends up in the time of the real Mobius, who works as a motorboat salesman in a store and, again, it does not at all remember Tom Hiddleston’s character and everything they have experienced at the AVT. How is this complicated situation going to be resolved?

Luckily we won’t have to wait long to find out, since episode 5 Loki season 2 lands on Disney+ Spain next Friday, November 3. What did you think of the new preview of the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.